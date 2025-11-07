Interstate ‘Mamu Gang’ leader wanted in multiple bank heists arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a notorious interstate gang leader, Kamrul alias Mamu, 51, who was wanted in several bank burglary cases across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

According to the Delhi Police, Kamrul, the mastermind of the “Mamu Gang”, was nabbed by the Western Range-II unit of the Crime Branch from Mahavir Enclave in Delhi, where he had been living under the guise of a fruit seller.

According to officials, Kamrul was wanted in three major cases of bank burglaries registered in Karnataka, and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had been issued against him in connection with FIR No. 07/2019 at Badami Police Station, Bagalkot district, Karnataka.

Acting on specific intelligence received by Sub Inspector Ravi Bhushan, a team led by Inspector Gautam Malik and supervised by ACP Rajpal Dabas and DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora laid a trap near 60 Futa Road in Uttam Nagar on November 5.

After a brief surveillance operation, the accused was apprehended without incident.

During interrogation, Kamrul admitted to leading an organised interstate criminal network infamously known as the “Mamu Gang”, which has been linked to a series of high-profile bank heists in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The gang is known for its meticulous planning and use of disguises.

Members typically pose as fruit vendors during the day to surveil potential bank targets, noting security routines and weak points.

Once a location is selected, the gang strikes at night using specialised tools to disable alarms and CCTV systems before fleeing to another city.

The Delhi Police said Kamrul has a long criminal record, with over ten cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka for offences ranging from robbery and theft to murder and violations under the Arms Act.

Cases solved with his arrest include three major burglaries in Karnataka -- FIR Nos. 07/2019, 204/2021, and 189/2025, all registered at Badami Police Station.

Police described Kamrul as a “habitual and desperate offender” who has been operating across states for decades, using his fruit seller persona as a cover for orchestrating sophisticated bank burglaries.

