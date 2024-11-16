Interstate thief arrested in Gurugram, stole two dozen cars: Police

Gurugram, Nov 16 A member of an interstate vehicle lifter gang was arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after a gunfight, police said.

The accused was allegedly involved in two dozen incidents of car theft. The accused was identified as Sonu a native of Kaithal in Haryana.

According to the police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a police team was checking vehicles at Siddhartheshwar T-point from Sector-4/7 Chowk towards Sector-9 to prevent and control the criminals.

During the checking, the police team signalled a car to stop, but the car driver did not stop the car and hit the barricade.

When the police team tried to stop the car, the car driver fired at the police team and also injured one policeman by hitting the car. In retaliation, the police team also fired two aerial shots and arrested the car driver.

A case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections in Sector-9A police station.

"It was found that the accused and his gang members are active in committing car theft incidents in Gurugram, Delhi. The Creta car in which he was riding at the time of the incident was also stolen by him along with his other accomplice from Safdarjung Enclave (Delhi) in October and the weapons recovered from his possession were brought by his other accomplice," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

He added that the accused has also revealed that he along with his other accomplices had committed 10 thefts in Delhi and 14 thefts in Gurugram.

“From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that a case has already been registered against the accused in Gurugram in connection with theft,” he said.

One Hyundai Creta, one pistol, two live cartridges, six ECM, key making device, one programming device, one mobile phone, glass breaking device, car keys, two dongles, one jammer, chipset, motherboard, eight nut opening keys, one cutter, one pliers, one screwdriver, 23 keys, three scales etc were recovered from the possession of the accused.

For further interrogation and to know the whereabouts of the other accomplices and recovery, the accused has been taken on police remand, police said.

