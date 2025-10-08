Interstate wanted criminal Imran arrested from Haryana’s Palwal after 8 years on the run

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Imran, a wanted interstate criminal, who had been absconding since 2017, in connection with a robbery case in Jaipur.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended him in Palwal, Haryana, where he had been living under the radar while working as a truck driver.

Imran was involved in several robbery cases and carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. Following his arrest, the Rajasthan Police has initiated legal proceedings and taken custody of Imran for further investigation.

The arrest was carried out by a team from Delhi Police’s Crime Branch comprising Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SI Amit Grewal, Narendra Singh, ASI Kamal, Head Constables Dinesh, Irshad, and Nahan.

The case dates back to April 21, 2017, when an FIR was registered at Murlipura police station in Jaipur. Imran and his associates had intercepted a truck in the Murlipura area, held the driver hostage, and looted plastic granules worth Rs 40 lakh. After the heist, the gang abandoned the driver and truck in a deserted location.

As part of an ongoing crackdown on absconding criminals involved in serious offences, the Delhi Police Crime Branch activated its network of informants to trace Imran’s whereabouts.

Acting on fresh intelligence received on Wednesday, the team conducted a raid in Palwal, where Imran was reportedly preparing to leave for Kolhapur. He was apprehended before he could flee.

Multiple cases are registered against Imran in Rajasthan, including in Ajmer’s Kishangarh police station and Jaipur’s Murlipura police station.

The Rajasthan Police is now interrogating him, and he has reportedly confessed to involvement in several crimes, also revealing details about his gang members.

Police teams are now being formed to track down the remaining associates involved in the crimes.

