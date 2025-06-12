Intervention in stampede case imperative: K'taka LoP tells NHRC

Bengaluru, June 12 The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday regarding the stampede in Bengaluru which claimed 11 lives on June 4 and underlined that its intervention in the stampede case is imperative.

“Monitor ongoing investigation to ensure transparency, fairness, and justice for the victims and their families,” he demanded.

Ashoka stated, “I have written a letter requesting the urgent intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the stampede in Bengaluru, which was a preventable tragedy. The letter calls for a comprehensive investigation into the clear lapses in crowd management, security, and essential facilities, and for accountability to be established.”

“It is our duty to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent such incidents from recurring. Given the insensitive and irresponsible attitude of the state government in this case, the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission is imperative,” he underlined.

The two page letter by Ashoka states, “The victims were ordinary citizens, young and old, who had gathered in the spirit of celebration. Their fundamental right to life and safety was callously compromised.”

Ashoka further charged in his letter that the alleged misinformation by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, the event management firm DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) contributed directly to the chaos.

“I urge the NHRC to take suo motu congnisance of this tragic incident. Launch a comprehensive investigation into the roles and responsibilities of all officials, agencies, and private parties in organising the event. Ensure accountability and recommend necessary disciplinary or legal action against those found negligent.

"Issue guidelines and protocols to prevent similar incidents during large-scale events, with a focus on crowd control, safety norms, and emergency preparedness,” Ashoka stated.

“This preventable tragedy has caused immense grief and anger among the people of Karnataka. I firmly believe that the intervention of the NHRC is vital not only to secure justice for the affected families but also to ensure such an incident is never repeated,” Ashoka stated.

Although FIRs have been filed and an enquiry commission announced, the apparent lack of foresight and preparation by government agencies is deeply concerning, he charged.

“This is not merely an unfortunate accident, it appears, based on eyewitnesses accounts and preliminary investigations, to be the direct result of gross negligence, mismanagement, and a blatant disregard for public safety by the government and the concerned authorities," he stated.

