Int'l drug cartel busted; 3 held, hashish valued at Rs 30cr recovered

New Delhi, Oct 27 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an international drug cartel and arrested three persons, including two foreign nationals, as well as the kingpin, in this connection, an official said on Thursday. The police have also recovered around 63 kg of hashish valued at Rs 30 crore in the international market.

The accused were identified as Suddhi, a resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh; Pahalman Budha Magar a.k.a. Pahalman, and Kailye Bahadur Argeja a.k.a Dhan Bahadur -- both residents of Nepal.

According to the police, there was information with the Trans Yamuna Range of Special Cell that an international narcotics drug cartel was involved in the supply of hashish from Nepal to Delhi-NCR and for further smuggling abroad.

"The members of this cartel were identified, and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance," said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

On October 19, a vehicle was intercepted and upon inspection, approximately 32 kg charas (hashish) hidden in a concealed compartment behind the rear seat was spotted.

On October 20, based on information provided by the arrested individual, Suddhi, the kingpin, Pahalman Budha Magar, was apprehended.

"Around 29 kg high-quality hashish was seized from Magar's rented residence in Arjun Nagar, along with packaging materials, multiple mobile handsets used for drug trafficking activities, and Rs 1,68,000 in cash earned through hashish sales," the police officer said.

On October 25, acting on information provided by Magar, another member of the gang, Argeja, was arrested.

Approximately 1.5 kg hashish was found in his possession.

