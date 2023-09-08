Int'l sex racket busted in Goa; 2 Kenyan women held, five rescued

Panaji, Sep 8 Goa police have busted an international sex trafficking racket and rescued five women with the arrest of two female Kenyan nationals.

Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told mediapersons that the sex racket was busted with the collaborative efforts of Anjuna Police in North Goa and an NGO named ARZ.

The accused persons have been identified as Maria Dorcas (28) and Wilkista Achista (22), both natives of Kenya.

The five rescued women, all natives of Kenya, have been lodged at a shelter home in Merces.

According to the police, young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women were falsely promised jobs in the hospitality industry by agents working on behalf of the traffickers based in Goa.

"After being brought to India, the traffickers seized the women's passports and visas and forced them into prostitution under the threat of violence," the police said.

"The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker duo Maria and Wilkista, operated largely online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients. ARZ, the NGO, became aware of the operation when the victims were taken to Bengaluru for prostitution.

"Following a tip-off from a partner organization, ARZ successfully located the victims in Goa and facilitated a meeting with DSP Jivba Dalvi and Anjuna Police Inspector Prashal Dessai to share the information," Valsan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor