Int'l Tourism Mart gives necessary impetus to N-E

Aizawl, Dec 6 In a bid to rejuvenate the tourism and hospitality sector in the northeast, Aizawl, the state capital of Mizoram, hosted the 10th International Tourism Mart for the first time.

The event brought together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states.

The 'High on Happiness' index and banking on its "responsible tourism policy", Mizoram had chalked out grand plans to draw tourists to its lush green hills and forests.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism, the objective of the International Tourism Mart is to highlight tourism potential of the northeast region in domestic and international markets.

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the northeastern states on a rotation basis.

While Mizoram is hosting it for the first time, the earlier editions were held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima.

The event focused on "Priorities of G20 for Tourism Track", since India assumed the G20 Presidency for a year starting from December 1 this year to November 30, 2023.

The Mart had been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders to create a buzz.

It included presentations by the eight northeastern states on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, sightseeing visits to local attractions in and around Aizawl.

With ample natural beauty and a deep-rooted sense of culture and tradition, Mizoram is another northeastern gem that has great tourism potential.

Aizawl is situated at about 1,132 metres above sea level and is a beautiful and bustling 112-year-old city set on ridges of steep hills.

Once a remote village used as a British army fort, Aizawl has grown into a picturesque city.

With 90 per cent of the state's area under forest cover and its attitude and pleasant climate being strong points, there is an ample scope for eco-tourism and adventure tourism also, offering a dream destination to enterprising tourists, reported Daily Pioneer.

"We have to use this occasion (G-20 meetings) to showcase our cultural richness. Our focus will be to increase the global Investments not only in the hospitality industry but also to promote entertainment centres, adventure tourism, cruise tourism, and wellness tourism," said Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

More than 200 meetings of G20 will be held in the country across 50 cities, including the capitals of the northeastern states.

Reddy said that the northeastern region has great tourism potential, which is yet to be explored.

"Today as we are gathered here for the ITM, we must come together and discuss new ideas to promote the tourism sector within the Northeast region as we get ready to preside over G20 countries also. We must work towards positioning India as one of the leaders in the tourism sector by 2047," Reddy said, reported EastMojo.

Mizoram can proudly boast to be the happiest State in India as per the India Happiness Report, 2020 and has a high literacy rate of 91.33 per cent.

