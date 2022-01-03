Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

A similar infiltration bid was foiled by neutralising a terrorist in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

