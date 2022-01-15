Intruder to be handed over to Pak rangers by BSF

Jammu, Jan 15 One Pakistani intruder who had inadvertently crossed the international border into Samba sector of Jammu will be handed over to the Pakistani rangers, BSF said on Saturday.

"One Pak national crossed over inadvertently to India on Balhad border today at about 1300 hrs. He came about 200 mtrs inside India. Our alert troops apprehended him," BSF said.

"On preliminary questioning it is found that he crossed inadvertently. He will be handed over back to Pak Rangers on proper receipt through flag meeting after completing formalities."

BSF said he belongs to border area of Shakargarh tehsil of Pakistan.

On January 5, Sector Commander level meeting was held between Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers on International Border in Suchetgarh area in which the main emphasis was given by BSF delegation on the infiltration attempts of Pak based anti national elements and recovery of arms and ammunition and narcotics on international border and other issues related to border management.

