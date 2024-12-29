Investigations on in Sandhya Theatre stampede case: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Dec 29 Investigations are on in the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere show of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" and law would take its own course, Telangana Director General of Police Dr Jitender said on Sunday.

The police chief's statement came in response to a query about the case against actor Allu Arjun.

"Let us not talk about this. A lot of things have gone. The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into various aspects of the case. It’s sub judice also," he said.

"Moreover, the law will take its own course. This is what I have to say. Nothing more," the DGP added.

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her eight-year-old son was critically injured during the premiere of the movie at Sandhya Theatre which was attended by actor Allu Arjun.

Day after the stampede, the police booked the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allu Arjun, who is named accused number 11 in the case, was arrested on December 13. He was produced before a city court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The High Court granted him interim bail the same day. He was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

As the 14-day judicial remand period ended on December 27, the actor appeared before the Nampally Court virtually.

The court adjourned the hearing in the stampede case to January 10. The court also adjourned the hearing on his regular bail petition to December 30.

As part of the investigation into the police, the police interrogated Allu Arjun on December 24. He was questioned for three hours at Chikkadpally Police Station.

Meanwhile, on the suicides of police personnel in different parts of Telangana, the DGP there may be several reasons for the suicides. He did not agree that work pressure was the reason for the suicides.

"There may be several issues like financial issues, family issues, emotional issues, and personal issues. I cannot say this is happening because of one issue. We can’t generalise that it is because of work pressure. There may be some cases of work pressure also. I am not saying no,” Dr Jitender said.

The police chief said they were responding to the problem through an internal mechanism. The department has officers who counsel employees having family, emotional, and financial issues.

"If we are unable to handle the issue at the department level, we take the help of professional counsellors," he said.

