Investors propose Rs 15,000 crore investment in Tripura; state tops single-window reforms: Officials

Agartala, Jan 7 Investors from across the country have expressed their willingness to invest around Rs 15,000 crore in Tripura, with projects worth Rs 4,000 crore already implemented across 68 ventures, officials said here on Wednesday.

A senior official of the state’s Industries and Commerce Department said that Tripura has secured the top position nationally for effectively adopting the single-window system for approvals related to land, construction, services and other sectors. He said that the investment and industrial performance of 36 states and Union Territories was reviewed at a recent meeting chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary in New Delhi.

The official added that similar issues were discussed at the fifth all-India Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 26 to 28, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the conference, Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha highlighted the state’s investment climate, opportunities and industrial potential.

The conference resolved that other states would study Tripura’s initiatives, policies and reforms related to investment promotion and industrialisation. Following the decision, the Bihar government has invited Tripura officials to Patna on Thursday to study and learn from the state’s business reform measures.

“At the instance of the Prime Minister, business reforms have been implemented across various states, leading to increased investment inflows nationwide,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier citing investment momentum, had said that during the recent Investors’ Summit in New Delhi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, investment proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore were received, of which around Rs 15,000 crore pertained to Tripura alone due to the prevailing peace and stability in the state.

The Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) had constituted several High-Level Task Forces to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor.

The task forces were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North-Eastern Council (NEC) held in November 2024 in Agartala and presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

