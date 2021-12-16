Invite suggestions from public, experts on solution to combat air pollution: SC to Panel

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Commission for Management of Air Quality in NCR and Adjoining Areas to invite suggestions from experts and the public regarding long-term solutions to combat air pollution.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also asked the Commission to set up an expert group to study these suggestions and find a permanent solution to the issue.

The Bench now posted the air pollution case for hearing in the first week of February 2022.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre and the Commission told the apex court that the hospital construction activities and interior work are permitted to resume but all other construction work has not been permitted to resume in NCR.

The commission said a decision will be taken by tomorrow on whether to lift the ban on other construction activities in Delhi-NCR. There is a continuous inspection by the 40 flying squads, Solicitor General added.

Solicitor General further told the Bench that thermal power plants that were shut are continuing to be shut but more will not be shut as discussed with Power Ministry.

Mehta also informed the top court that there is a committee for a long-term solution comprising of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) experts etc. to find a solution so that knee-jerk reaction for every year on air pollution is not needed.

On December 3, the apex court had allowed Delhi government to go ahead with construction activities of hospitals in the city and expressed satisfaction over fresh steps taken by the Commission for enforcement of orders to tackle pollution.

The top court has been hearing pleas seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital region.

( With inputs from ANI )

