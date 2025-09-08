Iowa Governor meets EAM Jaishankar to further deepen India-US trade ties

New Delhi, Sep 8 Kim Reynolds, Governor of the Iowa state in the US, on Monday met External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar here to further deepen India-US economic and trade ties.

An Iowa delegation, led by Reynolds, embarked on an eight-day trade mission to India over the weekend, with an aim to strengthen ties and explore growth opportunities with the country.

“Met Governor Iowa @KimReynoldsIA in New Delhi today. Discussed India-US economic ties and its potential,” posted EAM Jaishankar on X.

The delegates include Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and agricultural and business leaders from the state.

According to a press statement issued by Reynolds’ office, the purpose of the Governor’s return to India is to build on relationships established during an initial visit a year ago and to further explore growth opportunities with one of the world’s largest emerging economies.

Reynolds emphasised the mission's goal to build on relationships initiated during a visit in 2024.

"Our visit to India last year kicked off a number of relationships between Iowa and Indian businesses and trade associations and furthered conversations on investing in Iowa and market access for certain Iowa agricultural products,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to further solidifying those relationships and establishing new connections on which to build.”

In Delhi, Reynolds and Secretary Naig were set to speak at DialogueNEXT, a symposium presented by the World Food Prize Foundation.

Governor Reynolds and the delegation were expected to attend a business panel discussion hosted by the Sehgal Foundation, recognised for its work in economic and educational growth in rural India, sign a partner state agreement with Maharashtra, lead roundtable discussions with the US-India Business Council, the US Soybean Export Council and the US Grains Council, along with meeting Indian industry leaders.

She was also set to meet officials from the US Embassy and US Consulate in Mumbai, in addition to senior-level Indian government officials, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor