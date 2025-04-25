iPhone Explodes in Young Man’s Pocket in UP's Aligarh, Leaves Him Seriously Injured (VIDEO)

A young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district suffered serious injuries after his iPhone exploded in his pocket. According to reports, the explosion occurred in the Shivpuri area under the Chhara police station limits. The man had recently purchased an iPhone 13. While he was carrying the phone in his pocket, it suddenly exploded. He was heard screaming in pain as he pulled out the burning phone from his clothes.

Eyewitnesses immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. A video of the incident has surfaced online and sparked fear among several iPhone users.

The exact reason for the explosion is not yet known. Police in Aligarh have launched an investigation. Experts have also been called in to determine the cause of the blast.

While the iPhone is considered a high-end and safe device, such incidents are not new. In the past, there have been cases of smartphone explosions due to battery faults or charging issues.