IPS officer Rajiv Sharma to take charge as new DGP of Rajasthan today

Jaipur, July 3 The 1990 batch IPS officer Rajiv Sharma will officially take charge as the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) at the Police Headquarters on Thursday evening, confirmed officials.

Sharma brings with him over 30 years of experience in police service. Until now, he was serving as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in New Delhi.

Over the years, he has held several key positions in Rajasthan, including Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, State Disaster Relief Force, and Director of the Rajasthan Police Academy. He has also served as Superintendent of Police in districts such as Jodhpur, Jhalawar, Dausa, Rajsamand, Bharatpur, and Jaipur North. Additionally, he has worked as an SP in Jaipur Traffic, CBI Jaipur, and CBI Delhi.

On Wednesday, IPS Rajiv Sharma was officially relieved from his Central deputation. His release followed a formal request sent by the Rajasthan government to the Centre earlier this week.

He is expected to arrive at the Police Headquarters later this evening and will take charge from Acting DGP Sanjay Agarwal following a welcome ceremony. Sanjay Agarwal had been appointed as the acting DGP on Tuesday after the retirement of former DGP Ravi Prakash Meharda.

For the appointment of the new DGP, a panel of seven DG-rank IPS officers -- Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Agarwal, Anil Paliwal, Rajesh Arya, Rajesh Nirwana, Govind Gupta, and Anand Srivastava -- was submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in order of seniority. UPSC then recommended three names, out of which the Rajasthan government selected Rajiv Kumar Sharma for the top post.

A native of Mathura, Rajiv Sharma holds an MA and MPhil degree. His first posting was as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Jodhpur City in 1992. He was promoted to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in 2006 and subsequently served in the Crime Branch at the Police Headquarters.

