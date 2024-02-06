Iran waives visa requirement for Indian tourists

New Delhi, Feb 6 Indian tourists do not need a visa for visiting Iran with a new policy coming into effect from February 4, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of Iran here on Tuesday.

"Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter Iran without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days," the Embassy said in a statement.

It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended, the statement clarified.

The visa-free entry applies only to individuals entering Iran for tourism purposes. Indians who visit Iran for business or educational purposes would have to apply for visa under the respective categories.

Those who want to visit Iran more than once within the six-month time span will have to obtain a visa.

The statement also made it clear that the visa-free entry would be applicable only to those Indian tourists who arrive in Iran by air.

Those coming to Iran via the land route through Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan or any neighbouring nation would not be allowed to enter without a prior visa.

Iran now joins the list of countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, which have recently waived visa requirements for Indian visitors.

