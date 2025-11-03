IRF lauds govt's move to install QR code on road projects

New Delhi, Nov 3 The International Road Federation (IRF) on Monday lauded the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for its initiative to install QR codes on major road projects.

The IRF called the initiative a significant step towards transparency, participatory governance, and monitoring of construction quality.

"This forward-thinking measure marks a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards creating a more transparent, accountable, and technology-driven infrastructure management system," the organisation said in a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

QR codes will provide public access to data on road construction and maintenance, enhance contractor accountability, and improve durability and safety throughout the national road network.

Gadkari had announced that all national highway projects in India will soon feature QR codes displaying complete project details -- from contractors and consultants to funding.

The organisation, along with the Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats Pvt. Ltd, applauded the "foresight in ensuring that contractors remain accountable for road maintenance for up to 10 years, which will go a long way in strengthening the culture of responsibility and excellence in the sector."

In another major development, to provide ‘ease of commuting’ to users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had in October announced the installation of project information signboards with ‘Quick Response (QR) Codes’ along the National Highway stretches.

The move will provide relevant project-specific information and emergency helpline numbers to National Highway commuters.

NHAI is projected to garner Rs 35,000-40,000 crore in FY26 if the road assets identified by the authority are monetised promptly.

