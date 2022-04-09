Irked over 'unpaid dues', employee steals employer's motorcycle

New Delhi, April 9 In a bid to teach his employer a lesson, a 25-year-old man in the national capital stole his employer's motorcycle and demanded Rs 20,000 in lieu of returning it, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Anoop, a resident of Nihal Vihar, Delhi, was arrested for the crime.

Furnishing details, DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said a motorcycle theft complaint was received on April 1 at the Mundka police station. "During investigation, the complainant told police that he received a phone call from one Anoop Singh who worked with him earlier and demanded Rs 20,000 from him in lieu of returning his motorcycle," DCP Sharma said.

After this, the police nabbed and arrested the accused from Nihal Vihar, Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was working with the complainant Virender but he didn't pay his pending dues and also bluntly refused to pay the same. So he stole his bike to teach him a lesson and to get his money back. The police said they have recovered the stolen motorcycle and further probe is still on.

