Iron fencing in front of Telangana CM’s official residence demolished

Hyderabad, Dec 7 With the change of guard in Telangana, authorities in Hyderabad on Thursday started removing iron fencing on the road in front of the Chief Minister’s official residence in Begumpet.

Officials with the help of scores of municipal workers and by deploying two bulldozers and gas cutters started demolishing the iron structure which had come up during the term of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The huge barricade with a canopy over it had occupied part of the busy road in Begumpet and was seen as an obstruction to vehicular traffic.

The demolition was started when A. Revanth Reddy was taking oath as the Chief Minister at L.B. Stadium.

The work was undertaken on the orders of Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders see this as the first step to remove the barriers between people and the government.

Soon after the results were declared on December 3, Revanth Reddy had announced that CM’s official residence Pragati Bhavan will be renamed as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Praja Bhavan.

Ever since Congress stormed to power in the state, many netizens have been appealing for removal of the barricade, which was forcing pedestrians to walk in the middle of the road and run the risk of being hit by vehicles.

