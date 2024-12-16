"Is Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in a Mosque a Crime?" Supreme Court Asks Karnataka Govt

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Karnataka government regarding its challenge to the High Court's decision to dismiss a case involving allegations of religious sentiment violations due to chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in a mosque. However, the Supreme Court has declined to issue a notice to the government on this matter.

The incident occurred in Dakshina Kannada district, where two individuals chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' inside a mosque, leading to the case being brought before the High Court, which subsequently quashed the proceedings. This prompted a petition to the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned how such an offense could occur. In response, the petitioner's lawyer argued that allowing slogans from one community in another's religious space could lead to communal disputes. Consequently, the Supreme Court has sought the Karnataka government's response to the petition filed by Haider Ali.

The Karnataka government is required to reply to the petition contesting the High Court's ruling, which had dismissed the criminal proceedings against those who chanted in the mosque, stating that it did not violate any religious sentiments. The High Court remarked, "It is beyond understanding how the religious sentiments of any class can be hurt by someone saying 'Jai Shri Ram'."