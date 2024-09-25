Is Congress adopting soft Hindutva strategy in Himachal Pradesh?

New Delhi, Sep 25 The Congress party has consistently flayed the BJP for its Hindutva image, asserting that the BJP's agenda excludes minorities. However, recent statements from Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh have raised questions about whether the party is leaning towards a softer version of Hindutva in the state.

The crux of the matter is whether Congress believes it cannot return to power without adopting a softer Hindutva image, or if this shift is merely a strategy to divert attention from the state’s poor economic conditions.

This discussion has been sparked by remarks from some Congress leaders, including Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Since Congress came to power, the state’s economic situation has deteriorated, and fulfilling electoral promises has become increasingly challenging due to a depleted treasury. Amidst these difficulties, several incidents have indicated a shift towards softer Hindutva within the party.

The issue began with a controversy surrounding illegal mosques, starting with a mosque in Sanjauli, which a minister of the Congress-led government termed as illegal, mentioning encroachments.

This was followed by growing tensions over mosques and prayers in Kusumpatti, as well as protests regarding an old mosque in the Mandi district and similar issues in Rampur, Sunni, and Kullu.

Vikramaditya Singh has also made comments diverging from party lines regarding the Waqf Board, suggesting the need for reforms. He asserted that changes are necessary with the times, even stating, “For the best interests of Himachal and its people, it is essential to bring about reforms.”

Moreover, Singh echoed the model of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh by proposing that all eateries and fast-food stalls in Himachal should display the owner's ID to avoid any issues, a move that the Congress had previously criticised when it was implemented in UP.

Given these developments, it appears that Congress in Himachal Pradesh is adopting elements of a softer Hindutva ideology, a significant shift for a party that has traditionally positioned itself against such narratives, say political observers.

Political observers are now keenly watching the future actions of Congress-led governments in Himachal and Karnataka to see if they continue to lean towards soft Hindutva politics.

Analysts have often interpreted the visits of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to temples, especially when timed with elections, as indicative of this soft Hindutva strategy.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor