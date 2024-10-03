Is it possible to answer foxes, says Kumaraswamy on extortion charges by ex-JD(S) leader (LD)

Bengaluru, Oct 3 Reacting to extortion charges by former JD(S) leader Vijay Tata, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said on Thursday that “it is not possible to answer to street dogs and foxes.”

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy stated, “I am not answering the police complaint filed against me. Why should I discuss him? He has no connection with me. Let me discuss who has got the complaint registered with him.”

Kumaraswamy added, “Should I respond and answer to charges made by street dogs and foxes? Let them file an FIR, I will see the matter later.”

A police complaint has been lodged against the Union Minister for alleged extortion and life threat.

The complaint was lodged by former JD(S) social media Vice President Vijay Tata at the Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru.

The complaint has also been filed against JD(S) MLC Ramesh Gowda.

Vijay Tata has alleged in his complaint that Ramesh Gowda recently came to his residence and made him speak to Kumaraswamy on his (Gowda’s) own phone.

Vijay Tata claimed in the complaint that Kumaraswamy asked him to arrange Rs 50 crore for election expenses required to win the Channapatna bye-election.

Vijay Tata has claimed in the complaint that when he replied that he didn’t have that much money Kumaraswamy became angry and threatened that if he didn’t arrange Rs 50 crore, he (Tata) would have to face the consequences and it would be difficult for him to live in Bengaluru and carry out his real estate business.

"Afterwards, Ramesh Gowda insisted that Vijay Tata arrange Rs 50 crore and further demanded Rs 5 crore for himself, claiming that he was building a temple and a school. Ramesh Gowda also warned that if the money was not arranged, Vijay Tata would face the consequences," the complainant alleged.

Vijay Tata has requested security for himself and his family.

Police sources said that they will file an FIR soon against Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy earlier while lashing out at the Lokayukta SIT Chief ADGP M. Chandrashekhar had alleged that the senior IPS officer in collusion with Vijay Tata, was engaged in extortion.

Kumaraswamy had alleged, “In Delhi there is a company called PACL which had lakhs of acres across the country and assets worth Rs 2 lakh crore were seized. Then a person by the name of Vijay Tata having association with a private channel was being backed by Chandrashekhar.”

"Vijay Tata has been named in over 2500 FIRs but there has been no action against him. In 2006 there was a complaint lodged against PACL by Shivakumar at the behest of Vijay Tata. The complaint was received by Chandrashekhar who was working with the CCB," Kumaraswamy claimed on Sunday.

"Vijay Tata then approached PACL seeking Rs 100 crore and said that he would settle the matter with the cops. PACL paid Rs 80 crore in cash and Rs 21 crore by cheque. The money was transferred to a few real estate developers. Chandrashekhar using Vijay Tata has swindled crores of rupees from several real estate businesses which shows that he is corrupt and would do anything for power," Kumaraswamy charged.

