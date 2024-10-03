Is October 3, 2024, Dry Day for Navratri? Check if Liquor Will Be Available for Sale Across Country

Sharad Navratri 2024 begins on October 3, is not a dry day across India but dry day will be observed in Haryana and parts of NCR owing to Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections. The dry day will continue till October 5. A dry day is a specific day when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by law in restaurants, hotels, bars, and pubs. The day generally coincides with elections, religious festivals or national holidays.

The Excise Department of Delhi has announced that liquor shops across the national capital will be closed for six days during the festive months of October and November. This decision is aimed at respecting important national holidays and religious festivals. According to an order issued on September 19 by Excise Department Commissioner Ravi Jha, liquor shops will be closed for a total of four days in October:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

October 12: Vijaya Dashami (Saturday)

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday)

October 31: Diwali (Thursday)

Similarly, during major religious festivals such as Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, the sale of alcohol is prohibited. These days will be recognized as dry days in Delhi.H owever, it’s important to note that hotels with L-15 and L-15F licences will still be allowed to serve liquor to their resident guests during these closures. This initiative reflects the government's effort to respect cultural traditions and promote responsible consumption during important celebrations.