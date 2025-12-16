ISAME-2025 forum brings global focus on leadership, cooperation and Gujarat’s growth

Gandhinagar, Dec 16 More than 4,000 delegates from ISAME member countries, along with representatives from the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and Africa, have converged in Gandhinagar for the Lions International ISAME-2025 Forum, positioning Gujarat at the centre of a major global service and leadership dialogue.

Inaugurating the forum, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said ISAME-2025 would play a key role in showcasing leadership, cooperation and Gujarat’s cultural and developmental strengths to the world.

The 53rd ISAME Forum of Lions International brings together participants from India, South Asia and the Middle East, alongside invited nations, marking the third time the prestigious forum is being hosted in Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the congregation of Lions members on the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is emerging as a global partner committed to human-centric development, international cooperation and soft-power-led social welfare.

Describing the forum as a platform for motivation and innovation, Patel said the coming together of leaders, social workers, inspiring personalities, and future leaders would provide fresh momentum to service initiatives aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable sections of society.

He added that hosting the forum in Gujarat is significant, as it allows for a collective review of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals alongside Lions International’s key service programmes, helping shape future action plans.

Highlighting Lions International’s global reach, the Chief Minister said the organisation, guided by the spirit of “We Serve”, operates through more than 49,000 clubs across over 200 countries and regions, making it one of the world’s largest volunteer service networks.

Presenting Gujarat as a development role model, Patel said the state has emerged as a national leader in industry, innovation and emerging sectors, backed by strong infrastructure and sustained socio-economic growth. These strengths, he said, have made Gujarat a preferred destination for investors from India and abroad.

The inaugural session was attended by ISAME-2025 Forum Chairman Pravin Chhajed, Lions International President A.P. Singh, BAPS senior saint Brahmavihari Swami, Planning Committee Chairman Ramesh Prajapati and members of the global Lions family.

