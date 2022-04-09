ISC and ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Know when and where to check result after exams

The council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the exam dates for ICSE and ISC exams. Both ICSE and ISC final exams will begin on April 25, but the ending dates of the exams are different. The ICSE (Class 10) exams will end on May 20 while the ISC exams will end on June 6.

As the exam is just few days away the Council has announced some important instructions. In its latest updates, the Council said that the results are announced to the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in July 2022 and the results will not be available at Council's office.

“Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council,” the Council added.