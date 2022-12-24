Isha Ambani returns to Mumbai after birth of twins in US

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani arrived in Mumbai with her husband Anand Piramal and their newborn twins on Saturday.

Isha and Anand received a grand welcome at Karuna Sindhu, the couple's opulent residence in Worli from Piramal and Ambani families.

The families came together with the biggest smiles on their faces to welcome the newborn twins at their residences.

This is the first time that the Ambani scion has come to India after the birth of her twins in the US last month.

Isha was seen with one of the twins in her arms.

Karuna Sindhu (Worli residence) was seen beautifully decorated with flowers.

Whereas Isha's mother-in-law Swati Piramal was seen waiting at the entrance along with the priests to welcome the couple and their twins.

Nita Ambani also arrived at the residence to welcome the family.

Grandparents Nita and Mukesh Ambani looked super happy and also clicked with one of the babies.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were blessed with twins on 19th November, informed the Ambani family through an official release.

Ambani family wrote in the statement, "We are delighted to share that the Almighty has blessed our children Isha and Anand with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the baby Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

( With inputs from ANI )

