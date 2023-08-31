ISI-backed terrorist Rinda’s six associates held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 31 The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Mohali police, arrested six associates of ISI-backed Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, and recovered five pistols along with ammunition from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh, alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny, all residents of Patiala.

The accused were involved in criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity and interstate arms smuggling.

DGP Yadav said following inputs, police teams from AGTF, under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, arrested the accused from Zirakpur, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, when they were travelling in a car and recovered five pistols along with 20 cartridges from their possession.

He said accused Arshveer Singh was wanted by the Punjab Police for his involvement in a double murder case in Patiala, wherein two youths were stabbed to death in April.

Sharing more details, AIG, AGTF Sandeep Goel said during preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the accused were planning to commit crimes in the state.

Earlier, Sunny and Arshveer were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and 18 pistols were recovered from them in January, he said, adding both have again started illegal activities after coming out on bail.

