ISI pushing terrorists into Kashmir Valley ahead of Amarnath Yatra, warn intel agencies

New Delhi, May 24 Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been pushing terrorists into the Kashmir Valley from terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), intelligence agencies have warned security forces.

The Yatra, which was suspended in 2020 and 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11. A large number of devotees are expected to join annual the pilgrimage this year.

The sources in the security grid, quoting intelligence inputs, said that ISI has asked the commanders of the terror outfits located in PoK to get their ultras to sneak into the Kashmir Valley before the security is tightened at the international border.

The sources also said that the commanders have been directed to send their cadres via unconventional routes, especially through the riverside areas where manning the borders is a little tough.

The security agencies have intercepted some chats from across the border, which suggest that the ISI has been pressurising the terror outfits to infiltrate a large number of terrorists in the Valley before the Amarnath Yatra.

The officials in the security network in J&K said that there are around six major terrorist camps and 29 minor ones operative in the PoK. Also, there are many temporary launch pads which are generally co-located with the Pakistan Army, which supply arms and ammunition and other necessary equipment.

The sources also said that as per the intercepted chats, a Lieutenant Colonel rank officer has been deployed to coordinate with the terror outfits in PoK and to militants into the Kashmir Valley.

However, the officials in the security set up in J&K said that they are well-prepared and are manning the international borders to thwart any infiltration bid and full-proof security layers have been put in place to deal with any threats on the Amarnath Yatra.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proscribed terror outfit, reportedly issued a statement recently, warning people not to participate in the Amarnath Yatra.

