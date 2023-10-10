ISIS Abu Dhabi module case: NIA special court sentences one to 7-yr imprisonment

New Delhi, Oct 10 A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the national capital on Tuesday pronounced Adnan Hassan as guilty and sentenced him to seven years' imprisonment in a case related to the ISIS Abu Dhabi module involved in recruiting and funding terror elements.

The court convicted Hassanunder the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the NIA, the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy involving three Indian nationals - Sheikh Azhar Al Islam Sattar Sheikh, Mohammed Farhan Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh, and Adnan Hassan.

“These individuals are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), along with other yet unidentified associates. Their conspiracy aimed at identifying, motivating, radicalising, recruiting, and training susceptible youth for planning and executing terrorist attacks,” said a senior NIA official.

“On Tuesday, Hassan was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for his active involvement in the nexus, under the relevant sections of the IPC and the UAPA. In addition to prison term, he has also been fined Rs 4,000,” said the official.

Initially, the NIA had registered a case on January 28, 2016 under relevant sections of the IPC and UAPA, as per the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The investigation has revealed that accused Hassan used a variety of online platforms and methods, including posts, news articles, comments, videos, images, and the commentary of Islamic scholars, to motivate individuals to join ISIS.

"He also provided financial support to accused Abdullah Basith and other associates. Hassan was arrested on January 29, 2016 for his affiliation to ISIS and furthering its activities in India,” the official said.

Subsequently, on the basis of evidence, a charge sheet was filed on July 25, 2016 against Hassan under the relevant sections of the UAPA and IPC before the special NIA court in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor