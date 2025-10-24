ISIS-inspired module busted in Delhi, two operatives trained in ‘fidayeen attack’ nabbed 

New Delhi, Oct 24 In a major operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted an Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired terror module on Friday and nabbed two operatives who were allegedly planning to conduct an IED blast in the national capital.

The two suspected terrorists are understood to have undergone training for a ‘fidayeen (suicide) attack’ and were in advanced stages of conducting a terror strike in a crowded area of the city, reports said.

According to the police, one of the arrested operatives is Delhi-based, while another one hails from Madhya Pradesh. One of them was identified as Adnan.

The arrest was made during a joint and coordinated operation by the intelligence agencies and the Special Cell. The arrests were made in separate operations -- one in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar and the other in Bhopal.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from their custody, police sources said.

A senior officer told a leading daily that the operation was conducted by a team led by Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha and ACP Lalit Mohan Negi.

The busted terror module has been inspired by ISIS and is also believed to have the backing of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Meanwhile, the intelligence and security agencies are further conducting operations to unravel the full extent of their plans and plots to unleash terror. The potential link of the busted module with global terror networks is also under investigation.

Further details are awaited, but the unravelling of a terror module in the city marks a big success for the security forces and relief for the general public.

