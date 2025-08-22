ISKCON Girgaum Temple Receives Third Threat Email, Security on High Alert

In a fresh security alert, the ISKCON temple located in Girgaum has once again become the target of a threat, receiving such an email for the third time. The recurring warnings have raised strong concerns regarding the protection of the temple and its devotees. Soon after the email surfaced, authorities wasted no time in tightening surveillance measures around the premises. The repeated targeting of the religious site has put local residents as well as temple management on edge, leading to renewed calls for stronger preventive action to safeguard the iconic spiritual landmark against potential risks.

Immediately after the alert was reported, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was deployed to carry out a comprehensive search of the temple property. The team thoroughly examined the premises for any hazardous objects but ultimately confirmed that nothing suspicious had been found. Although the temple grounds were cleared of immediate danger, the incident highlighted the seriousness of the recurring threats. Officials stressed that precautionary measures would continue to be implemented. Following the inspection, authorities reassured worshippers and residents about their safety while increasing vigilance in the surrounding area.

According to initial findings, the threat email was sent directly to the official account of the ISKCON temple’s management committee, creating anxiety among its members. The message is believed to have originated from an account under the name of Immanuel Sekaran, though the authenticity of this identity remains uncertain. The Gamdevi Police have since registered a case in connection with the threat and launched an in-depth investigation. Security arrangements have been further strengthened both inside and outside the temple complex, as investigators work to identify the source, motive, and credibility of the email.