Islamabad Car Blast: At Least 12 Killed After Vehicle Explodes in G-11 Sector of Pakistan

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion that occurred in a parked car in Pakistan's Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon, November 11. The explosion occurred outside a local court situated in G-ll sector. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The intensity of the blast was so high that other vehicles parked in the area were damaged. The injured people are those who have come to court for a hearing in their court matters. Local media suggest that a CNG cylinder exploded in the car. Witnesses to the blast recalled hearing a loud bang and the chaos that followed thereafter.

🚨BREAKING NEWS:



Car explodes in Pakistan.



A car has exploded in Islamabad's G-11 area few mins back.



Many feared dead and injured.



Unknown gunmen can be emotional sometimes too.

A video shared on social media shows clouds of black smoke blowing out from the burning car after the explosion. It can also be seen that people gathered on a balcony of looks like a court and were recording the scene on their phones. Security forces and forensic teams have been deployed at the scene, and the exact cause of the blast and other matters are being investigated.

BREAKING: Multiple people killed, others injured after gas cylinder explosion near district courts in Islamabad, Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/v5nTs0xnBl — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police have sealed the surrounding area and started a preliminary investigation.

The incident came the day after the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 20 others. Anti-terror agency NIA has taken over the Delhi blast case in which nine people have been killed.