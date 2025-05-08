Isolated Pakistan will have to shun terrorism or face destruction: VHP

New Delhi, May 8 A day after India's armed forces hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and avenged the Pahalgam terror attack, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Thursday said that Islamabad and its Jihadi clan will have to shun terrorism or face destruction.

Talking to IANS, Bansal spoke on a wide array of issues, including terrorism, Pakistan facing opposition from within and the Congress party.

Talking about 'Operation Sindoor', he lauded India's armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the collective effort to eradicate terrorism.

Elaborating further on that, he said after giving the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' to the world by providing anti-COVID-19 vaccine during the natural calamity, he said now India has pledged to save the globe from terrorism.

Giving a stern warning to Pakistan, Bansal said, "Operation Sindoor has made it clear that those who killed husbands of our mothers and sisters will not be spared."

Asserting that Pakistan has been singled out and even Muslim countries are not supporting it, he claimed that it is not even able to garner support from its countrymen, reflecting on the Balochistan Liberation Army's attack on Lahore.

Emphasising that India's fight is not against a community, country or religion, the VHP leader said, "India has not attacked any country, it is not a part of our culture, but our Shastras say that if anybody will poke us, we won't spare them."

He shared that people say terrorism doesn't have any dharma, but the Pahalgam terror attack has exposed such claims.

"People from a specific religion targeted Hindu people and killed them. If it's not mazhab, then what is it all about?" he asked.

The Pakistan government wrapping the terrorists' bodies in their flags showed that they were aides of their commanders, Bansal said.

He also called for "breaking the bone" of terrorism and the inclusion of the PoK in India.

Bansal also slammed Congress for defending Pakistan and said that the grand old party should introspect.

The Muslim leaders of India are supporting the government and raising slogans against Pakistan, but Congress is singing its song, the VHP leader said while slamming the grand old party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor