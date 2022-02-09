Isolated rains likely in South TN this week: IMD

Chennai, Feb 9 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rains till February 12 in parts of South Tamil Nadu and delta districts of the state.

While the Delta districts, including Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, and Southern districts will experience thunderstorms along with showers, rainfall is likely in some areas of western ghat districts on Saturday, the IMD said.

S. Balachandran, IMD Deputy Director-General of the IMD, said in a statement that easterly wind convergence triggered sporadic rainfall over the state. He said that southerly rains prevailing over the region kept the weather warm during February.

On Tuesday, both the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations of the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees, which is slightly above the temperature during the same period in previous years.

The IMD said that on February 6, the temperature recorded one of its warmest temperatures at 24.3 degrees.

It has also predicted a partly cloudy sky in Chennai and mist or haze to prevail during early morning hours till Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor