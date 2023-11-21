Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

New Delhi, Nov 21 To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Israel on Tuesday announced to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation.

Despite not being requested by the government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing LeT into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

While Israel only lists terror organisations who are actively operating against it from within or around its borders, or in a similar manner to India -- those globally recogniszed by the UN Security Council (UNSC) or the US State Department; the Israeli ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs have jointly worked in the last few months towards an expediated and extraordinary listing of the LeT organisation on this date, to highlight the importance of a Unified Global Front in combating terrorism.

It said that LeT is a deadly and reprehensible terror organisation, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others.

Its heinous actions on November 26, 2008, still reverberate in force, through all peace seeking nations and societies.

The state of Israel offers its sincere condolences to all victims of terrorism and to the survivors and bereaved families of the Mumbai attacks, including those in Israel.

“We stand with you united in the hope for a better peaceful future,” the Embassy added.

