Israel Embassy Blast: CCTV captures two youths, security enhanced in Delhi

The investigation by the Delhi Police into the low-intensity blast near the Israel Embassy has been escalated, with sources indicating that two individuals were captured on camera walking near the location shortly before the explosion. Following Tuesday's incident near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, security measures in the national capital have been enhanced, as confirmed by an official.

Areas around the Israel embassy and Jewish establishments in Delhi have been put under the watch of the security personnel. The local police have been asked to increase the vigil in the national capital, an official said Wednesday. According to police sources, CCTV footage have been recovered from near the spot in which two youths were found walking on the road, shortly before the blast. It is yet to be ascertained whether they are suspects, the officer said.

Multiple CCTV footage from Abdul Kalam Road and Prithviraj Road has been gathered by security agencies. Officials who inspected the location noted that due to the absence of any remnants of the explosive, the likelihood of a chemical explosion cannot be dismissed. While the blast did not result in any injuries, authorities discovered an abusive letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador in close proximity to the site, as reported by officials.

The letter is abusive in nature. It has been sent to the forensic lab to check for fingerprints, they said. It’s a one-page letter written in English. It is suspected to be related to some organisation with name ‘Sir Allah Resistence’, and the words like Zionists, Palestine and Gaza mentioned in the letter, a police source said Tuesday.