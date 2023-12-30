Israel Embassy Blast: Delhi Police Registers Case Against Unknown Persons

In the aftermath of a low-intensity blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, the Delhi Police have taken action by filing an FIR against unknown individuals, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The FIR has been initiated under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act. This legal step was taken at the Tughlak Road police station, prompted by a complaint filed by a police officer, according to sources.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening in the vicinity between the boundary walls of a residence at plot number 4, known as Nanda's House, and the Central Hindi Training Institute situated on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. This area, characterized by bushes, plants, and trees, lacks surveillance through CCTV cameras.

It is behind the Israeli embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, running parallel to Prithviraj Road. No one was injured in the blast. Police had found an abusive letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the blast site.