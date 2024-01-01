Israel Embassy Blast: Investigators Unearth Past Links, Hunt for Clues in Similarities

As the investigation into the recent blast near the Israel Embassy continues to unfold, investigators are drawing parallels from two previous incidents, namely an IED blast in the same locality in 2021 and an attack on an Israeli diplomat in 2012. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), currently probing the 2021 blast, is referencing the 2012 attack on a diplomat in Chanakyapuri and similar attempts on Israeli embassy staff in Tbilisi and Bangkok. In all these cases, individuals of Iranian origin were implicated.

The 2012 incident involved a magnetic explosive device targeting an Israeli diplomat, leading to the detention of an Iranian national, Sedaghatzadeh Masoud, in Malaysia. Further investigations revealed his links to an Indian journalist, Syed Mohammed Ahmad Kazmi, who was subsequently granted bail by the Supreme Court. The plot was believed to be in retaliation to Israel targeting Iranian scientists.

In the 2021 blast, a letter addressed to the then Israel ambassador warned of revenge for Iranian figures Qassem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The NIA, taking over the investigation, sought public assistance and offered a reward for identifying the suspects seen in CCTV footage. However, no breakthrough has been achieved thus far.

Notably, the NIA has highlighted striking similarities between the recent blast and the 2021 IED blast, including suspects conducting reconnaissance on CCTV camera locations, using an auto for getaway, and seeking refuge in the Jamia area of Delhi. Typed threatening letters were found at both blast sites, and investigators are scrutinizing individuals captured on camera near the site before the explosion. The investigations are unfolding against the backdrop of concerns about the involvement of individuals of Iranian origin in these attacks.