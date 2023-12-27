Israel Embassy security scare: Delhi Police teams scan area to collect more evidence

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi Police teams, including forensic science laboratory and dog squad, were examining the area around the alleged explosion, near the Israel embassy, to collect evidence, an official said on Wednesday.

The central agencies, including National Investigation Agency (NIA), were also on the spot amid heavy deployment of police force.

Security agencies in Delhi were sent into a tizzy after receiving an emergency call reporting an 'explosion' near the Israel Embassy in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday.

After an extensive search operation, sources confirmed to have found potential evidentiary exhibits, including a typed letter addressed to the Israeli Ambassador to India.

Delhi Police said in a statement that at 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call conveyed that a "loud sound was heard from the rear side of the Israel Embassy".

"Given the sensitivity of the site and the report of a sound resembling an explosion, a dog squad, crime team, and the bomb disposal squad of Delhi Police were sent to the spot from where the alleged explosion sound was reported,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

“Subsequently, experts from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and the area was cordoned off for a meticulous search. The experts conducted an examination of the spot, collecting potential evidentiary exhibits, which are now being sent for forensic analysis,” said the spokesperson.

Simultaneously, the Israel Embassy confirmed the incident, asserting that an 'explosion' occurred in close proximity to the Embassy building. It also confirmed the safety of all the workers and diplomats present in the Embassy.

Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said in a video statement, "This evening, several minutes after 5 p.m., an explosion occurred in close proximity to the Embassy. All our workers and diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local security forces, and they will investigate the matter."

