Israel-Hamas conflict: Muslims in UP offer prayers for peace

Lucknow, Oct 13 Muslims on Friday offered prayers for the well-being of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in various mosques of Uttar Pradesh.

Clerics had given a call for prayers after the Friday prayers.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, Imam of Eidgah, said that they appealed to the international community to ensure that human rights violation was stopped and peace was restored in the area.

Meanwhile, a heavy deployment of police forces was made at all prominent mosques to prevent any untoward incident

