Israel-Hamas conflict: Security beefed up in Delhi as intel reports suggest potential for disruptions

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Delhi Police have heightened security measures in the national capital in response to the intelligence reports suggesting the potential for disruptions amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We have bolstered our presence at key locations and are maintaining constant vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents," said a senior police official.

Furthermore, the police have stationed their personnel around Jewish establishments in the city. In the Central district's Jama Masjid area, a flag march was conducted by the police to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, at least 212 Indian citizens arrived in the national capital from the first flight under 'Operation Ajay'.

The first flight under the 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital around 6 a.m. and they were greeted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport.

The Minister also interacted with the students who returned from Tel Aviv to Delhi.

The special flight with 212 Indians had left from Tel Aviv on Thursday for Delhi.

Addressing a flurry of questions on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which escalated last week after the Hamas group launched rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government's prime focus was to bring back 18,000 Indians stuck there.

"Our focus is to bring back Indians who want to come out of Israel. There are 18,000 Indians there, including students," he said, informing that the government has launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Israel.

