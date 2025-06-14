Israel-Iran Conflict: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Calls Israel’s Strikes on Iran 'Reckless Act of Aggression', Urges Justice and Peace

Israel launch a air strike on Iran titles operation Rising Lion on early hours of Friday June 13. This attack targeted critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile systems, and military command. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this operation as a very successful opening strike. Post operation Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had a call with PM of India Narendra Modi and other world leaders like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. During the talks, the leaders showed understanding for Israel's defense needs in the face of the "Iranian threat of annihilation," Israel Prime Minister's Office stated. However Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has called Israel’s strikes on Iran 'Reckless Act of Aggression', he has urged for justice and peace.

M.K. Stalin on his X (formerly Twitter) stated that, ""Israel’s strikes on Iran is a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war. Coupled with the continued bombardment of Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned." He also added that the world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin tweets, "Israel's strikes on Iran is a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war. Coupled with the continued bombardment of Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned. The world must push for…

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday posted on X(formerly Twitter), that he had received a call from Israel PM and discussed about the ongoing situation and stated that India calls for peace and stability in the region. PM Narendra Modi tweet reads, "Received a phone call from PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

In a statement shared on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Netanyahu, beginning last night, has held conversations with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. He is due to speak with US President Trump, Russian President Putin and the British Prime Minister."