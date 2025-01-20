ISRO, IN-SPACe showcase advanced space tech at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) on Monday showcased 43 cutting-edge technologies curated for potential applications in the mobility industry at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

A stall set up by ISRO at the venue displayed advanced space technologies, including camera and imaging sensors, temperature and pressure sensors, gyroscopes, accelerometers, noise suppression systems, specialised coatings, and insulation technologies.

"IN-SPACe will work closely with the automotive industry to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed by ISRO to be adopted by automotive manufacturers,” said Dr Rajeev Jyoti, Director- Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, while speaking at the expo.

“By engaging with the automotive sector, the aim is to demonstrate the potential of ISRO’s technologies, which can be further modified and developed locally to meet the specific requirements of the automotive industry. One of the key objectives is to enhance self-reliance in India by developing and manufacturing advanced components like sensors domestically,” Jyoti added.

The agency emphasised the importance of translating India’s space achievements into broader industrial applications, encouraging the automotive industry to adopt space-grade technologies to enhance safety, performance, and sustainability.

The emphasis was also to sustain this momentum through collaborative pilot projects that bridge the gap between research and industry adoption.

At the expo, IN-SPACe and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) also hosted a dedicated session titled “ISRO Technologies for Automotive Sector”.

At the session, experts from ISRO centres, including the Space Applications Centre (Ahmedabad), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (Thiruvananthapuram), ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU Trivandrum) and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (Thiruvananthapuram) presented how these technologies can be customised for automotive applications. These discussions aim to initiate strategic dialogues and pilot projects within the industry for practical implementation.

The 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo officially opened for the public on January 19. It is being organised at three venues: Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi; Yashobhoomi in Dwarka; and India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

