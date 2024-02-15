ISRO INSAT-3DS Satellite Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast Online on February 17

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch its INSAT-3DS satellite aboard the GSLV-F14 rocket on February 17. The GSLV-F14 rocket will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota.

The purpose of the INSAT-3DS satellite is to monitor land and ocean surfaces, which will assist ISRO in providing weather forecast updates and issuing warnings about natural calamities or disasters. The Indian industry has played a substantial role in the construction of this advanced satellite, showcasing the nation's growing self-reliance in space technology.

When and Where to Watch Live Telecast?

For those interested in watching the live telecast, ISRO has made arrangements for citizens to witness the launch LIVE from the Launch View Gallery (LVG) at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Additionally, individuals unable to reach ISRO's headquarters can also watch the event through live streaming.

The live telecast of the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission can be viewed on ISRO's official YouTube channel and via Facebook Live.

Watch ISRO INSAT-3DS Satellite Launch Live Here: