ISRO invites citizens to witness live launch of Chandrayaan-3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday invited citizens to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO.

"Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO," tweeted ISRO.

Earlier, the Director of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, announced that Chandrayaan-3, India's planned third lunar exploration mission, will be launched on July 14 at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

On the launch of Chandrayaan-3, Somanath said, "On July 14 at 2.35 pm, Chandrayaan-3 will lift off, and if everything goes well, it will land (on the moon) on August 23...the date is decided based on when the sunrise is on the moon; it will depend on the calculations, but if it gets delayed, then we will have to keep the landing for the next month in September."

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 is expected to soft-land on the surface of the Moon on August 23 or 24.

He also said ISRO's prime objective was to enable a safe and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.

"Our main objective is a safe and soft landing; all equipment will be fine if it goes safely and there is a soft landing. We are good with the landing system. Rover will come out after landing, the rover has 6 wheels, and we are expecting the rover will work for 14 days on the moon...With the support of multiple cameras on the rover, we will receive images. We have a solar panel on the rover. We already tested it, and we have good results with the battery," Somanath added.

