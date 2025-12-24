ISRO launches its heaviest satellite 'BlueBird 6'

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 24 India's Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6, carrying BlueBird 6, took off from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Wednesday.

BlueBird 6, a next-generation communications satellite from US innovator AST SpaceMobile, was launched with a goal to beam the broadband straight from space to smartphones without any special gear.

The 43.5-meter-tall rocket, which is supported by two S200 solid boosters, lifted off at 8:55 a.m. following a 24-hour countdown from the second launch pad located approximately 135 km east of Chennai.

After approximately 15 minutes of flight, the spacecraft BlueBird Block-2, travelling on the rocket, is expected to separate and attain its designated orbit at an altitude of around 520 km, according to ISRO.

This mission is part of a commercial agreement established between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial division of ISRO, and the US-based company AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

ISRO adopted a careful strategy and chose to postpone the launch of the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 M6 flight by 90 seconds. It was initially scheduled to lift off at 8:54 a.m., but the time was then adjusted to 8:55 a.m. and 30 seconds.

Taking to X, ISRO said, "Mission Success The LVM3-M6 mission has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit."

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh took to X and congratulated ISRO for the successful launch.

"Kudos Team ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2. With the visionary patronage of PM Sh Narendra Modi, ISRO continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India's growing prowess in Space technology," Singh said in a post on X.

In the meantime, the LVM3-M6 will launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit.

This satellite is the largest commercial communications satellite and will also be the heaviest payload ever launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

