ISRO launches PSLV-C52/EOS-04 from Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on early Monday morning launched PSLV-C52/EOS-04 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, said ISRO.

With inputs from ANI

