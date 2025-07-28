ISRO-NASA earth observation satellite set for July 30th launch, says ISRO chief

Chennai ,July 28 The Earth Observation Satellite jointly developed by ISRO and NASA will be launched into space on July 30 aboard India’s GSLV-F16 rocket, ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan announced today.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai International Airport, Dr. Narayanan said that the satellite will be placed in orbit at an altitude of 740 km and is equipped with state-of-the-art radar imaging technology.

“This advanced satellite can capture images of Earth 24 hours a day, even during cloud cover and rain. It will play a crucial role in detecting landslides, supporting disaster management, and monitoring climate change. Its benefits will extend not only to India and the United States but to the global community as a whole,” he said.

Providing updates on other key missions, the ISRO Chairman said the Aditya-L1 solar satellite, launched earlier with a 1.5 kg payload, has begun transmitting solar research data. Scientists are currently analyzing this information for deeper insights into solar activity.

On the much-anticipated Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, Dr. Narayanan said that three uncrewed test missions are planned before astronauts are sent into space.

“The first vehicle is being readied at Sriharikota and will be launched this December with a humanoid payload. If that succeeds, two more missions will follow next year. The first manned mission is scheduled for March 2027, as announced by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Dr. Narayanan also shared progress on India’s upcoming lunar missions. He expressed confidence that Chandrayaan-4, designed to land on the Moon and bring back soil samples, will be a success. “This mission will mark a significant step for ISRO in lunar exploration,” he said.

He added that Chandrayaan-5, a joint mission with Japan, is expected to operate for 100 days on the Moon. ISRO currently manages 55 satellites and is working to reorganize them into three categories over the next four years.

Dr. Narayanan emphasised that ISRO’s research is national in scope and not tailored to individual states.

“Our focus is on what the people of the country need, irrespective of the region,” he said.

