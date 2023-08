ISRO to go for Sun next month with Aditya-L1 satellite, lines up other missions

Chennai, Aug 23 The successful moon landing on Wednesday has come like a booster shot for the officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is now gearing up for a mission to the Sun.

India on Wednesday evening successfully landed its moon lander near the South Pole of the moon.

Speaking to reporters ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said the Aditya-L1 satellite for the Sun mission will be launched during the first week of September.

According to him, the coronagraphy satellite will take about 120 days to travel about 15 lakh km to reach its destination to study the solar atmosphere.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- is getting ready for the launch at India’s rocket port in Sriharikota.

According to the ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system.

The satellite around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without occultation/eclipses.

The Aditya-L1 satellite -- named after the Sun God -- will be carried by Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The satellite will be shortly integrated with the rocket.

The Sun mission will be followed with the Gaganyaan abort mission demonstration- which is part of India’s human space mission.

The Gaganyaan abort mission will happen during September end or during the first week of October this year, Somanath said.

The Indian space agency is also planning to orbit INSAT 3DS satellite with its GSLV rocket this year, Somanath added.

After that, will be the orbiting of Anwesha satellite and XPoSAT- a X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite.

It will be the country’s dedicated polarimetry mission to study the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions, the government said.

The launch of the Radar Imaging Satellite - RISAT-1B - aboard the PSLV rocket is planned during 2023.

The Indian space agency is also planning to orbit two IDRSS (Indian Data Relay Satellite System) satellites.

These rocketing missions apart, ISRO will be testing the various systems that will go into its LVM3 rocket for the maiden human space mission.

ISRO has also slated a flight to Venus -- Venus Mission -- in 2024. Whether it is going to be a 'Night Flight to Venus' will be known later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor