ISRO’s milestone 100th rocket launch mission from Sriharikota on Jan 29

New Delhi, Jan 25 ISRO is all set to launch GSLV-F15 mission -- the 100th from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on January 29, the space agency said.

The GSLV-F15 rocket with indigenous cryogenic stage will place NVS-02 satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

“Mark your calendars! The Launch of GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Mission is scheduled on January 29, 2025 at 06:23 hrs IST from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota,” ISRO said, in a post on social media platform X.

The Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) was the first big rocket to liftoff from Sriharikota on August 10, 1979. Nearly 46 years later the Department of Space is ready to hit a century.

The GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of the GSLV rocket and the 11th flight featuring an indigenous cryogenic stage. The NVS-02 is part of the second-generation satellites for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system -- India’s own navigation system.

The navigation satellite system is designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to regions extending about 1500 km beyond Indian land mass.

The new NVS-02 satellite comes with new features such as supporting the L1 frequency band, which will improve its services and reliability.

“The NVS-02 satellite is the second generation of NavIC satellites, featuring a standard I-2K bus platform. It will have a lift-off mass of 2,250 kg, power handling capability of around 3 kW, navigation payload in L1, L5, and S bands, ranging payload in C-band and will be positioned at 111.75 degree E, replacing IRNSS-1E,” ISRO said.

NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 meters and a timing accuracy of better than 40 nanoseconds over the service area.

